Anna Wiges and Jazmine Iglesias of Denison are recipients of a $1,000 Missouri River Energy Services scholarship.

Wiges and Igleasias are both 2023 graduates of Denison Community High School. Both plan to attend Iowa State University in Ames.

Graduating high school seniors whose families are customers of MRES member municipal electric systems are eligible for the scholarships, which MRES awards annually. The Wiges' and Iglesias; families both are customers of Denison Municipal Utilities.

Recipients who meet certain performance criteria each year are eligible to renew their MRES scholarships for up to three additional years.

MRES retained an independent scholarship management company to select the succuessful applicants. Academic achievement accounted for 50% of the selection criteria. The balance of the criteria consisted of a combination of factors including work experiences, activities, awards and honors, and career goals and plans. Applicants were also required to provide a brief narrative about their municipal utility.