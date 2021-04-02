Local support of Ronald McDonald Houses helps brighten the day for families

Christy Batien Clark, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House in Siouxland, located in Sioux City, told people attending Saturday’s annual banquet of the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association the importance of the support received from the Governor’s Charity Steer Show.
Proceeds are split evenly among the Ronald McDonald houses in Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City.
“For each of us it is a huge benefit,” she said. “Without it we would not be able to keep our services going.”
The Ronald McDonald Houses provide a home away from home for families whose children are patients in nearby hospitals. Batien Clark said a second core program started - the Ronald McDonald Kitchens at Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s in Sioux City - provides snacks, drinks and sack lunches for families who are at the hospital with their children.
She shared a story to show people what their support and the support of the Governor’s Charity Steer Show means.
An expectant mother had to stay in the hospital to prevent early labor and delivery. The dad started walking out of the room to grab a bag of chips so he wouldn’t be out of room for very long. The nurse told him to put his credit card away and brought out a sack lunch from the Ronald McDonald House. When the dad was told the lunch was for him, without cost, he hugged the nurse because he was so grateful.
“That dad didn’t want to leave the mom alone for very long because they weren’t going to take their baby home,” said Batien Clark. “It was the worst day of his life and that lunch was a tiny bit of kindness, and that’s what your support of the Ronald McDonald Houses and the steer show does. You help us give a tiny bit of kindness to someone on the toughest, worst day of their entire life.”
At the cattlemen’s banquet, Tyson Von Glan, Vail, and MaKenzie Smith, Charter Oak, spoke about their experiences at the Governor’s Charity Steer Show last summer.
In other years the youth who show steers volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines, but that wasn’t possible last year because of the COVID pandemic. Von Glan said the volunteer work for the youth was to color pictures and write sayings on brown lunch sacks for the families that had children at the hospitals in Des Moines, to help brighten their day.
Smith said it was an honor to be selected to show a steer in the Governor’s Charity Steer Show not only because not everyone gets the chance to do it but also because she spent 10 days in a newborn intensive care unit after she was born.
“And my parents stayed in the Rainbow House, which is very similar to the Ronald McDonald House,” she said, “so it was a great way to give back to something my family had to go through and to help those families in need.”