Local support of Ronald McDonald Houses helps brighten the day for families

“That dad didn’t want to leave the mom alone for very long because they weren’t going to take their baby home,” said Batien Clark. “It was the worst day of his life and that lunch was a tiny bit of kindness, and that’s what your support of the Ronald McDonald Houses and the steer show does. You help us give a tiny bit of kindness to someone on the toughest, worst day of their entire life.”

At the cattlemen’s banquet, Tyson Von Glan, Vail, and MaKenzie Smith, Charter Oak, spoke about their experiences at the Governor’s Charity Steer Show last summer.

In other years the youth who show steers volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines, but that wasn’t possible last year because of the COVID pandemic. Von Glan said the volunteer work for the youth was to color pictures and write sayings on brown lunch sacks for the families that had children at the hospitals in Des Moines, to help brighten their day.

Smith said it was an honor to be selected to show a steer in the Governor’s Charity Steer Show not only because not everyone gets the chance to do it but also because she spent 10 days in a newborn intensive care unit after she was born.