The Logan City Council approved its fiscal year 2024 expenditure budget totaling $2,553,587 on on Monday, April 24.

The vote came following a public hearing on the budget, though nobody spoke in favor or against, nor were there any written comments sent to City Hall, said Angela Winther, city clerk/administrator.

Three council members — Scott Moss, Kim Fisher and Tiffany Scheuring — were present, and voted to approve the budget, Winther said.

In past years, city budgets had to be approved and submitted to the state by March 31, she said. However, the Iowa Legislature allowed an extension this year to April 30.

Last year, the council approved the current expenditure budget at $5,215,311, though $2.4 million came from a council approved bond issue for a major street project, Winther said.

This year’s budget amount includes a number of grants, including a federal grant of $566,223 to build three houses and related infrastructure, part of a grant that Harrison County received for rebuilding homes and infrastructure from the 2019 flood.

The new budget calls for a tax levy increase from $14.40 per $1,000 of valuation to $16.24 per $1,000 of valuation.

Reasons for the increase, according to Winther, involve higher costs for the city’s liability insurance and property insurance, paying for a land purchase for a housing development, plus paying for a street bond.

On that $2.4 million bond for streets, Winther said the city was able to borrow funds before interest rates went up. The work involving improvement to nine blocks of streets is almost done.

“We’ve had great feedback from the community,” she said. “The streets needed to be fixed and we’re pleased to do it now, instead stretching out over a period of years.”

Broken down, next year’s sources of revenue include $706,890 from property taxes and $209,420 from other city taxes. Altogether, total revenue comes to $2,678,743.

Concerning expenditures, next year’s budget calls for $295,483 for public safety, $238,600 for public works, $277,354 for culture and recreation, $669,000 for community and economic development and $257,300 for debt service. Total expenditures comes to $2,553,587.