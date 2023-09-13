The Logan Public Library was awarded $8,000 for improvements last week.

AARP presented the money to the library through its 2023 Community Challenge Grants program on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The money will aid the library in adding a covered gazebo, seating and an ADA-accessible picnic table to its underutilized outdoor space.

The AARP Community Challenge funds innovative projects that inspire change in areas such as public places; housing; transportation; diversity, equity, and inclusion; digital connections; community resilience; and more. Grantees are currently implementing quick-action projects that will help communities become more livable, especially for Iowans 50 and older. M