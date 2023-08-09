The Logan Volunteer Fire/Rescue Association is moving forward with plans to build a new fire hall, creating more space for their fire department in the process.

The new fire hall is being funded through a combination of community donations, some of which were collected during a poker run and a fish fry in July, two grants the department received and some reserve funds the department already had.

The poker run and fish fry were held in concurrence with the Fourth of July and are held every year.

“Right now we’re just operating off of whatever citizens send in for us,” Fire Chief Craig Charbonneau said.

Logan’s current fire hall, the J.W. Ernstdorf Memorial Building, was originally constructed in 1962 and has room for only two small fire trucks. The front of the hall shows signs of aging, with discolored bricks and a cracked driveway.

The new building will be twice the size of the current fire hall and will have four bays for the department's active fire trucks. There will also be a lighted garage for the parade truck, which will be open for community members to view.

The new hall will also have a bigger meeting room, male and female bath and showers and an area where firefighters can clean off any contaminants they pick up in the field.

The new hall will allow the department to expand in the future, although that is not their current focus, according to Charbonneau.

“We’re always taking more members. Right now we have 40 and we’re capped out at 50,” he said. “We can get bigger equipment, but right now our focus is getting the hall and getting it paid for.”

The outer structure is being built by Gingerich Structures, a contractor from Missouri Valley. The rest of the project will also be completed by local contractors.