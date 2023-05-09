Spring weather is upon us and we invite you to join us at the Logan Public Library in May as we present a full month of programs for all ages.

Get creative with two, Take & Make Craft weekends, May 11 through May 13 and May 25 through May 27. We provide the supplies you need for a fun, at home activity! Kits are available at the circulation desk during regular library hours, one per person, while they last.

Need a little stress relief? Join us for Adult Coloring on Monday afternoons. This terrific group meets for coloring and conversation from 1 to 3 p.m. and all are welcome.

Meet local author Devon Thiele and celebrate the upcoming release of her new book, “Burnout” on Thursday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. Learn more about her process, her work and plans for the future from this terrific, up-and-coming author. Then, stick around after Devon’s visit and discover new ways to support your local library at our May 18 meeting of the Friends of the Logan Library. This group of volunteers meets monthly to discuss books, learn about upcoming library events and projects, and identify ways they can help the library grow. New members are always welcome!

Join us for the next meeting of the Logan Public Library Book Club on Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held at The Space in Logan. We’ll be discussing our current reads, whatever they may be. We’ll also be picking up copies of our June selection so it’s the perfect time to join and make some new friends!

Have a WILD time at the library on Friday, May 19 at 1 p.m. during Toddler Time: All About Animals. We’ll be learning about all sorts of animals in honor of Endangered Species Day.

Kick off summer break in style with live music and an outdoor storytime on Wednesday, May 24 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Bring a picnic and get ready to enjoy some spring sunshine at the Logan City Park with the Logan Public Library.

Make tracks to the Logan Public Library for our summer Book Sale, June 1 through June 7 during library hours. We’ll have books, DVDs, puzzles, games, and much more available ... all for a free will donation! There’s something for everyone with all genres, styles, age groups and interests up for grabs, and new items will be added throughout the week so shop early and shop often. We will also be taking donations of books, DVDs, puzzles, games, toys, etc. through May 29. Items will either be added to our circulating collection or will be made available during the Book Sale.