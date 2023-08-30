Logan Community Visioning, which seeks to build a community trail system in the Harrison County city of Logan, won $11,000 through the MidAmerican Energy CARES Daily Donation at the Iowa State Fair.

Through daily random drawings from entries submitted online and at the fairgrounds, MidAmerican Energy CARES donated $1,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations. The daily winners were eligible for Sunday’s $10,000 grand prize random drawing on top of their $1,000 winnings.

“Logan Community Visioning has been working hard to raise funds for a trail to more safely connect the city to the Logan-Magnolia Community Schools building,” Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican Energy vice president of economic connections and integration, said in a news release. “We hope this $11,000 donation will help the community get closer to reaching its goal of improving its quality of life through this trail project.”

The proposed trail system, which would span more than five miles, is the result of a years-long planning process that has included both input and financial support from the community. Logan Community Visioning seeks to add a safe route for children going to and from school, which would also be a public amenity that promotes outdoor recreation.

“We are incredibly excited about this donation through the MidAmerican Energy CARES program,” said Tammy Hinkel, Logan Community Visioning committee chair. “We are so grateful for this generous donation that has gotten us that much closer to our phase-one goal of $550,000. Thanks to MidAmerican, we are now over halfway there!”

The 10 nonprofits selected for random $1,000 daily drawings during the Iowa State Fair are:

Blank Park Zoo (Des Moines)

Iowa City Robotics (Iowa City)

Logan Community Visioning (Logan)

Northeast Iowa Food Bank (Waterloo)

Prevent Child Abuse Iowa (Des Moines)

Scott County Little League Softball (Davenport)

True Impact Outdoors (Osceola)

Urbandale Food Pantry (Urbandale)

Waypoint Services (Cedar Rapids)

Wright County 4-H-Iowa (Clarion)

Through the MidAmerican Energy CARES program, the company assists nonprofits in the communities it serves. CARES stands for Community Enhancement, Arts and Culture, Environmental Respect, Education/STEM and Safety.

“MidAmerican Energy CARES helps us give back by contributing thousands of employee volunteer hours every year, building local partnerships and donating to nonprofit organizations,” Kunert said in the release. “We focus on five areas of giving to help nonprofits meet critical local needs and also add amenities that benefit our communities.”