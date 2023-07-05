A Logan woman may someday be a bestselling author.

Devon Thiele, 31, released her book, “Burnout,” on May 31 through Midnight Tide Publishing, which she described as kind of an authors’ co-op, and is marketing it through Amazon and Barnes & Noble Booksellers. She had a launch party on June 10 at Logan Flours Baking Co. It’s an exciting milestone for her.

“I think I had 60 pre-orders,” she said.

The paperback, which is also available as an ebook, is an intriguing mixture of mystery, magic and romance that readers find hard to put down, according to reviews on Amazon. A description posted on Amazon.com stated, in part, “Quinn (Brennan), as the leading magical analyst for the Arcanum — a renowned organization advancing the world’s knowledge and use of magic, as well as defending against its darker forces — is no stranger to life-or-death decisions on the front lines in the battle against magic.”

After she mishandles a case, she is placed on leave but “is determined to prove that she still has what it takes to be number one,” according to the summary. “Her interest piqued by reports filed by the town of Beteville, located in magic’s hot zone, Quinn uses her leave of absence to conduct an investigation of her own … When townspeople begin disappearing without a trace, eerily like those 30 years prior, Quinn must use her Arcanum experience. Assisted by the lone survivor of her last botched mission, Quinn must put a stop to the Beteville Beast once and for all or lose her last chance at redemption.”

Thiele described the romance in the novel as “fade-to-black” — similar to what a person might see on late-night television.

“I couldn’t make eye contact with my mom if I made it too graphic,” she said.

Thiele called it her first “professional” book. She is working on a sequel and is thinking about turning it into a trilogy.

“I love reading about magic in books, so that’s where my mind goes when I’m writing,” she said. “I self-published, too, when I was 19 — but I’ve taken those down, because they were horrible.”

Thiele’s parents helped nurture her interest in books.

“I’ve always loved reading,” she said. “My parents have always encouraged us to learn as much as we could from reading. I never really considered writing until I was 15 or 16. I started writing by hand in notebooks.”

Among the books Thiele liked were the Kate Daniels series by Ilana Daniels — “I have all of those books,” she said — and the Monster Hunter series by Larry Correia. One of her first writing projects was a story about King Arthur.

“It was just kind of me trying to find skills,” she said. “It was based on people I knew.”

A classmate gently gave her some constructive criticism, Thiele said.

“I think if she would have said it was awful, I probably would have stopped,” she said. “I think I wrote five or six in high school. I got better at describing characters and plot. I sent her ‘Burnout.’ She’s still critiquing me.”

Thiele started school in Omaha and moved to Logan when she was 8. After graduating from high school, she commuted to classes at Creighton University, where she had a major in anthropology and a minor in criminal justice.

“It was really interesting and helped me observe people,” she said.