Mass of Christian Burial for Lois Anne Houston, 95, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, January 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.

Interment will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, January 16, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.

The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Monday, January 10.