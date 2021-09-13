 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lois Butler
0 comments

Lois Butler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Graveside services for Lois Butler, 94, of Denison, formerly of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak in charge of arrangements.

She died Sunday, September 12, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her sons, Craig Butler, of Sioux City, Steven Butler, of Hemet, California, Timothy Butler, of Nipomo, California, and David Butler, of Dunedin, New Zealand; her daughter, Jill McCoy, of Cayucos, California; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Rose Mary Brodersen

Funeral services for Rose Mary Brodersen, 80, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in D…

Local

Rona Jean Bromert

A celebration of life for Rona Jean Bromert, 70, of Vail, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 11, at the United Presbyterian Church in Vail.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics