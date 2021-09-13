Graveside services for Lois Butler, 94, of Denison, formerly of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak in charge of arrangements.
She died Sunday, September 12, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include her sons, Craig Butler, of Sioux City, Steven Butler, of Hemet, California, Timothy Butler, of Nipomo, California, and David Butler, of Dunedin, New Zealand; her daughter, Jill McCoy, of Cayucos, California; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.