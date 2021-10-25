Mass of Christian Burial for Louis Duncan, 82, of Denison will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 1, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, October 24, at Reed Place in Denison.