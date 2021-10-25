Mass of Christian Burial for Louis Duncan, 82, of Denison will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 1, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, October 24, at Reed Place in Denison.
Survivors include his children, Deb Barnett, of Schleswig, Jerry Stormer, of Cedar Rapids, and David Stormer, of Boone; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sisters, Delephine Demers, of Storm Lake, Bernadine Tegels, of Fonda, and Kathryn Ericson, of Carroll.