LSI Foster Care and Adoption to host virtual orientation

Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) is hosting an virtual orientation for families in Audubon County and the surrounding area to learn more about foster care and adoption.

Hundreds of Iowa children are currently in need of a foster family, but there are not enough foster homes in western Iowa available for them.

The virtual orientation will be conducted 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 9. It is open to families and community members interested in exploring foster parenting options. Those interested in attending should visit LSIowa.org/InquiryForm to start the process and contact fosteradopt@LSIowa.org with any questions.