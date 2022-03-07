 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lucille Hull

Funeral services for Lucille Hull, 97, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap.

She died Friday, March 4, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Amundson, of Ute, and Janice Arnold, of Denison;10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and sister, Thelma Ulmer, of Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

