LULAC Denison places absentee ballot request forms in local businesses as service to voters

The Denison council of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has placed absentee ballot request forms in a number of local businesses to increase the availability of the forms.
Robert Lyons, the LULAC Denison treasurer, said having the request forms available is important because not everyone has a printer.
He said the stacks of absentee ballot requests forms would be restocked when a business runs out of them.
Lyons added that perhaps, with the November 3 general election about 120 days away, people may not be interested in requesting an absentee ballot yet, but added that July 6 was the first day Iowans could submit absentee ballots requests for the election.
The absentee ballot requests forms can be found at Reynold’s Clothing, Don’s Inc., Thrifty White Pharmacy, The Cottage, The Male Room, The Star, Shop the Mexican, The Michoacano Shop and Taqueria, The Junkery and The Boutique.
Completed absentee ballot request forms must be taken to the county auditor’s office.
For those who do have a printer, the following link will take you to the absentee ballot request form on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf