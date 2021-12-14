LULAC Denison to host Las Posadas/open house

Event rescheduled to this Friday

The Denison chapter of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) will play host to a Las Posadas celebration and an open house at 6:30 p.m. this Friday at the LULAC office at 46 North Main Street.

The event had been initially scheduled for Thursday, but it was moved to avoid a conflict with an event at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

“The word ‘posadas’ actually means ‘inns’ or ‘lodgings’ in English,” said Alma Puga, who is the president of LULAC Denison.

“It’s a religious festival celebrated in Mexico and parts of Central America that celebrates the birth of Jesus, and Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem, and people turning them away.”

In the Las Posadas tradition, people gather and travel in a procession to people’s homes.

“They knock on people’s doors and sing to them – it’s like caroling,” Puga said. “They go to different homes and once they are let into a home, that’s when the festivities begin.”

Nine days of festivities, at different homes each night, take place.

“At each home there is a feast with traditional food: tamales, atole, ponche, which is punch,” she said. “There are a lot of activities for the kids – piñatas and they also give out bags of treats.”

The LULAC Denison event will feature those traditions and kids will have a chance to make poinsettia ornaments for the LULAC Christmas tree.

“We’ll also be playing Lotería, which is a very traditional game,” Puga said.

“It’s like a bingo card with beans you put on it,” said Robert Lyons, LULAC Denison treasurer.

Las Posadas is a traditional Catholic festival but has become common among non-Catholics, Puga said.

“We want to make it as cultural and traditional as possible but we also want to make it something that people who aren’t that religious, or are maybe not likely to go to a church, will come to,” she said.

“We want to educate people about what this festival is, and we want to make it more mainstream here, locally, kind of like the German communities around us will try to bring back German traditions during the holiday period,” Lyons said.

“We want to get it started this year and keep building after that.”

“We want to make it a community event that brings people together to share the traditions,” Puga said.

“This is also an open house for Denison LULAC,” Lyons said. “We want people to know where we are, we want people to see our space. We want them to get to know the holiday and LULAC as an organization; who the leadership is and who our members are.”

The event will last an hour and a half to two hours.

Lyons noted that the LULAC Denison offices, which are on the second floor, are not handicap-accessible.