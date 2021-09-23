Funeral services for Lynette Bohlin, 67, of Westside, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 27, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Tuesday, September 21 at her home.