Lynette Bohlin
Lynette Bohlin

  • Updated
Funeral services for Lynette Bohlin, 67, of Westside, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 27, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Tuesday, September 21 at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Bohlin; four children, Scott Bohlin, Jason Bohlin, Jessi Haptonstall and Kelsey Steele; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Dohse and Sandy Sorensen.

