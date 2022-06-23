Mass of Christian Burial for Lynn Blunk, 63, of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Kiron.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at St. Ann Catholic Church with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.
She died Tuesday, June 21, at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce Blunk, of Vail; four sons, Jeremy Snell, of Mabel, Minnesota, Jonathan Snell, of West Des Moines, Joshua Snell, of Grimes, and Gregory Blunk, of Lincoln, Nebraska; one grandson; her mother, Alice Krapfl, of Denison; and siblings, Ronald Krapfl, of Battle Creek, Deborah Robinson, of Converse, Texas, Julie Funk, of Nashua, Larry Krapfl, of Anthon, and Kathy Thul, of Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.