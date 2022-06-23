Mass of Christian Burial for Lynn Blunk, 63, of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Kiron.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at St. Ann Catholic Church with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.

She died Tuesday, June 21, at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Bruce Blunk, of Vail; four sons, Jeremy Snell, of Mabel, Minnesota, Jonathan Snell, of West Des Moines, Joshua Snell, of Grimes, and Gregory Blunk, of Lincoln, Nebraska; one grandson; her mother, Alice Krapfl, of Denison; and siblings, Ronald Krapfl, of Battle Creek, Deborah Robinson, of Converse, Texas, Julie Funk, of Nashua, Larry Krapfl, of Anthon, and Kathy Thul, of Denison.