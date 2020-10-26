Man eats meth after traffic stop in Sac County

A Rockwell City man ate methamphetamine after the vehicle in which he was a passenger was stopped near Sac City early on Saturday.

The Sac County Sheriff's Office said a deputy on patrol stopped a car for an equipment violation at the intersection of 270th and Sierra Avenue just south of Sac City at around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday.

The deputy received consent to search the car. He approached the passenger side of the vehicle and asked the passenger, identified as Cristian Lee Garrett, 46, of Rockwell City, to stop out of the car.

The deputy noticed that Garrett was acting irrationally and talking about dying. Garrett began to scream, and he told law enforcement that he was going to die and that he had eaten about an ounce of methamphetamine.

Sac County ambulance transported Garrett to Loring Hospital in Sac City, and he was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital.

Matt Olsen, 31, of Breda, was the driver of the car. He was charged with fraudulent use of registration.

Sac City and Lake View police assisted at the scene.