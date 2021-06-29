Man sentenced to federal prison for meth and firearm convictions

Jeremy Werneburg, age 41, of Carroll, pled guilty on January 19, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearm by a prohibited person. Werneburg was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, in November 2007, in the United States District Court for Northern District of Iowa. This conviction precluded Werneburg from legally possessing guns.

At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that from November 2017 and continuing to on or about December 2018, Werneburg and others distributed more than 150 grams of pure methamphetamine. On October 7, 2018, law enforcement, utilizing a confidential informant, conducted a controlled buy of over 27 grams of pure methamphetamine from Werneburg. On November 9, 2018, law enforcement received a tip that Werneburg’s vehicle contained drugs. On this same date, a search warrant was executed on the vehicle and law enforcement seized approximately one ounce of methamphetamine (pre-packaged in smaller quantities) and a handgun, from Werneburg’s vehicle. The methamphetamine and gun were located in two separate hidden compartments in the vehicle.