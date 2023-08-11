Monthly Blood Donation Fact: Did you know? LifeServe has a student scholarship program?! August holds National Nonprofit Day. The best way to support LifeServe Blood Center as a nonprofit is by scheduling your next appointment to donate blood.
For over 15 years, Manilla, Irwin and surrounding communities have supported the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, with at least six blood donation opportunities per year. Over the course of August, one blood drive was hosted to support Manning Regional Healthcare, Crawford County Memorial Hospital and 150-plus other local hospitals that LifeServe Blood Center serves. We successfully collected 19 units of blood that has the ability to save up to 57 local lives.
We also celebrate the following donor(s) on their most recent donation:
ALFRED PLUMB - 2 Gallon
AVERY HENKELMAN
BARBARA HARGENS
BRIAN SCHECHINGER
CATHY PFANNKUCH
CINDY HANSON
CONNER RICHARDS
JAMES RASMUSSEN
JANELL VOLLSTEDT - 1 Gallon
JILL RICHARDS - 1 Gallon
JONNA WILLADSEN
KATHY DALES
LEEANN LEINEN
LORIE BANDOW
MYRNA GASKILL
RHONDA CHRISTENSEN
SCOTT WHITFIELD
SHERYL HOLLOWAY
STEVEN VOLLSTEDT
VIRGINIA RASMUSSEN
We have two upcoming blood drives in Irwin and Manilla for the remainder of the year:
Monday, Oct. 2 at the Irwin Community Building, noon to 4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 4 at the Manilla Community Center, noon to 4:30 p.m.
Thanks to everyone who came out to show their support. Be sure to text "LIFESERVE" to 999-777 to make your next appointment and we look forward to seeing you next time!