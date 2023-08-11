Monthly Blood Donation Fact: Did you know? LifeServe has a student scholarship program?! August holds National Nonprofit Day. The best way to support LifeServe Blood Center as a nonprofit is by scheduling your next appointment to donate blood.

For over 15 years, Manilla, Irwin and surrounding communities have supported the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, with at least six blood donation opportunities per year. Over the course of August, one blood drive was hosted to support Manning Regional Healthcare, Crawford County Memorial Hospital and 150-plus other local hospitals that LifeServe Blood Center serves. We successfully collected 19 units of blood that has the ability to save up to 57 local lives.

We also celebrate the following donor(s) on their most recent donation:

ALFRED PLUMB - 2 Gallon

AVERY HENKELMAN

BARBARA HARGENS

BRIAN SCHECHINGER

CATHY PFANNKUCH

CINDY HANSON

CONNER RICHARDS

JAMES RASMUSSEN

JANELL VOLLSTEDT - 1 Gallon

JILL RICHARDS - 1 Gallon

JONNA WILLADSEN

KATHY DALES

LEEANN LEINEN

LORIE BANDOW

MYRNA GASKILL

RHONDA CHRISTENSEN

SCOTT WHITFIELD

SHERYL HOLLOWAY

STEVEN VOLLSTEDT

VIRGINIA RASMUSSEN

We have two upcoming blood drives in Irwin and Manilla for the remainder of the year:

Monday, Oct. 2 at the Irwin Community Building, noon to 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4 at the Manilla Community Center, noon to 4:30 p.m.