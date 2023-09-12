The Trinity Lutheran Priscilla Guild will host the Denison Zone LWML fall rally on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla, Iowa. The theme for the rally is "Wait for the Lord" Psalm 27:14.

The guest speaker will be Pastor Max Phillips, who is the senior pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in rural Bouton and Zion Lutheran Church in Ogden, Iowa. In addition, Pastor Phillips currently serves as the executive director of Lutheran Family Service, and chief executive officer for the Perry Iowa Lutheran Home. The topic of Pastor Phillips rally presentation will be "Acorns and Oaks." Pastor Phillips will explain how the acorns (young children) and the oaks (elderly) have combined to create a satisfying and rewarding experience for those in the Perry community. Those attending are invited to bring Fareway, Hy-Vee and Wal-Mart gift cards to help support the Acorn and Oaks program.