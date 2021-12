Funeral services for Marcella Petersen, 92, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

She died Saturday, December 18, at Morningside Care Center in Ida Grove.

Survivors include one daughter, Susan Benton, of Vermillion, South Dakota; two sons, Keith Petersen, of Schleswig, and Kerry Petersen, of Clancy, Montana; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.