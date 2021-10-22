 Skip to main content
Marcia A. Pope
Marcia A. Pope

Funeral services for Marcia A. Pope, 56, of Odebolt, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison with interment at Crawford Heights Memory Garden in Denison.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Monday, October 18.

Survivors include her son, Dustin Pope, of Denison; her mother, Phyllis Kluver, of Kiron; and a sister, Bonnie Harper, of Denison.

The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

