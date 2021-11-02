Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret A. Frees, 97, of Manning, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, at Sacred Heart Church in Manning with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m., also at the church.

A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., also on Wednesday, November 3, at Sacred Heart Church in Manning.

Interment is in the Manning Cemetery.

The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements.

She died Sunday, October 31, at Manning Regional Healthcare Center in Manning.