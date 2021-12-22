 Skip to main content
Margaret Freerking

Funeral services for Margaret Freerking, 97, formerly of Paullina and recently of Cedar Rapids, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 27, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at St. Clair Cemetery in Ute.

She died Monday, December 20, at Ridgeview Assisted Living in Cedar Rapids.

Survivors include her two children, Russell Freerking, of Decorah, and Rita Pierson, of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

