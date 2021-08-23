Funeral services for Margie A. Schnoor, 94, of Denison, formerly of Manilla, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla, with burial at Nishnabotna Cemetery near Manilla.

The Ohde Funeal Home in Manilla is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

She died Saturday, August 21, at Eventide Nursing Home in Denison.