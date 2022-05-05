Mass of Christian Burial for Margie Gorden, 79, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dow City with inurnment at the Dow City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a rosary at 4:45 p.m. and a prayer service at 7:30 p.m.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
She died Monday, May 2, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Dean Gorden, of Arion; three children, Patrick Gorden, of Ames, Joseph Gorden, of Dow City, and Cindy Freese, of Underwood; nine grandchildren; and sister, LaVonne Jensen, of Council Bluffs.