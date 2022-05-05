Mass of Christian Burial for Margie Gorden, 79, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dow City with inurnment at the Dow City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a rosary at 4:45 p.m. and a prayer service at 7:30 p.m.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Monday, May 2, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.