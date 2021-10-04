 Skip to main content
Marian Riessen
Marian Riessen

  Updated
Memorial services for Marian Riessen, 89, of Harlan, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harlan with inurnment at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Saturday, October 2, at her daughter’s home in Emerson.

Survivors include two sons, H. Daniel, of Avoca, and Rodney, of rural Harlan; two daughters, Linda Winfree, of Oberlin, Ohio, and Lisa Molnar, of Emerson; one sister, Lorene Thiede, of Harlan; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

