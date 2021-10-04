Memorial services for Marian Riessen, 89, of Harlan, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harlan with inurnment at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Saturday, October 2, at her daughter’s home in Emerson.