 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marjorie Brown

  • 0

Funeral services for Marjorie Brown, 86, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Tuesday, January 4, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include two sons, James Brown and Charles Brown, both of Denison; one daughter, Jean Taffae, of Norwalk; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joleen Frazier, of Cedar Rapids.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID update

Following are the most recent numbers for COVID-19 from the state website coronavirus.iowa.gov, updated as of December 28.

Donald Raisch

Funeral services for Donald Raisch, 85, formerly of Schleswig, recently of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, at United…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

Recommended for you