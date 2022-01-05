Funeral services for Marjorie Brown, 86, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Tuesday, January 4, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.