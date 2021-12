Funeral services for Marjorie Hulsebus Armentrout, 76, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at Salem United Methodist Church in Defiance, with interment at Union Township Cemetery, Defiance.

Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at Salem United Methodist Church, Defiance.

She died Monday, December 13.

Survivors include her husband, Lee Armentrout, of Denison; and a brother, John Riebhoff, of Kingsley.