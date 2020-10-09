Market in the Mall: A new Saturday venue for vendors and shoppers in Denison

“Market in the Mall” is a new vendor market that takes place in the Broadway & Main Mall in Denison on Saturday mornings.

“This is not affiliated with Marked in the Park,” noted Jill Popham, owner of The Boutique in the mall, “but it just made sense to call it Market in the Mall.”

Popham is the driving force behind the new vendor market.

She said the arrival of Heather Eischeid’s “Totally You Boutique” as her neighbor in the mall helped make the market possible.

“We were talking to each other about creative ways to get more people into the mall and more business into our stores,” Popham said.

They talked about the benefit of having a mini vendor show - and that vendors have not had many options during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Market in the Mall is a spinoff of the vendor show they put on in the mall during the Backyard Brew & ‘Que in September.

“When I bought the store in the mall, (mall co-owner) Rick Franck made it very clear that should I ever want to have events in the lobby that he was all for it and would have no issues,” she said. “He was actually kind of excited that I was willing to put together something.”