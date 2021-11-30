Market in the Mall returns for three December dates

First event coincides with Winter Snowcial this Saturday
“We’re looking for any entrepreneur that has a product that they would like to sell to the public – any craft idea, any service-related product,” said Jill Popham, lead organizer for Market in the Mall, which returns this weekend and the two following weekends.
The vendor market will take place in the Broadway & Main Mall in Denison on Saturday mornings from December 4 through December 18.
Although the holiday season has arrived, the market will feature any kind of product.
“We’re open to anybody,” Popham said. “We had a great turnout last time and we thought we’d try it again.”
Vendors who have signed up so far include individuals who make bows, signage, candles, soaps, bath bombs and baked goods.
Popham will have a wreath-making table in her shop, The Boutique.
“We were able to get about a dozen blank holiday wreaths and we have a bunch of ribbons and ornaments,” she said.
For a small fee, attendees may choose and decorate a wreath to take home; proceeds will be donated to local charities.
The doors will open for vendors at 9 a.m. for setup on each of the three Saturdays; the market will open at 10 a.m. and run through 3 p.m.
Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs but there is no fee to participate.
“What’s really great about this is we give vendors an opportunity to get their product out without any investment into show fees,” Popham said.
The “Makers Market” put on in the mall in October drew so many vendors that the event opened a second location in the Donna Reed Theater.
“We filled our space here and we filled the Donna Reed Theater,” she said. “This time, should that happen, we’re going to try to keep everybody here at the mall because the Donna Reed Theater already has several things going on for December 4th for the ‘Winter Snowcial.’”
The Winter Snowcial, which is an uptown event put together by the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, begins at noon this Saturday and runs through the evening.
The Snowcial will feature a beverage garden, fire pits, food vendors, spiked drinks from local restaurants, Santa and Mrs. Claus, horse-drawn carriage rides, a cookie-decorating workshop, a costume contest, a free movie at the Donna Reed Theater and a lighted parade after dark.
“People can get a lot of events in and visit a lot of the retailers - not only uptown but down on Highway 30 and elsewhere,” Popham said. “Everybody is all geared up and really excited about the holiday season.”
She invites anyone with an interest in being a vendor to call or text her at 712-269-0205.
“We’ll put them in as space allows,” she said. “We’re just really looking forward to having a great turnout and looking forward to seeing what everybody’s talents are. Let’s all just have a really great holiday season.”