Market in the Mall returns for three December dates

Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs but there is no fee to participate.

“What’s really great about this is we give vendors an opportunity to get their product out without any investment into show fees,” Popham said.

The “Makers Market” put on in the mall in October drew so many vendors that the event opened a second location in the Donna Reed Theater.

“We filled our space here and we filled the Donna Reed Theater,” she said. “This time, should that happen, we’re going to try to keep everybody here at the mall because the Donna Reed Theater already has several things going on for December 4th for the ‘Winter Snowcial.’”

The Winter Snowcial, which is an uptown event put together by the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, begins at noon this Saturday and runs through the evening.

The Snowcial will feature a beverage garden, fire pits, food vendors, spiked drinks from local restaurants, Santa and Mrs. Claus, horse-drawn carriage rides, a cookie-decorating workshop, a costume contest, a free movie at the Donna Reed Theater and a lighted parade after dark.