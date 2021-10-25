Funeral services for Marlan Harm, 97, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, October 29, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Sunday, October 24, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.