Celebration of life for Marleen Dixon, 71, of West Des Moines, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Huebner Funeral Home in Westside with burial at the Westside Cemetery.

She died Wednesday, June 1, at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.

Survivors include her sisters, Janis Dixon, of Altoona, Vicki Bradley, of Des Moines, and Terri Ramold of Omaha, Nebraska.