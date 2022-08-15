Funeral services for Marlene Berndt, 95, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

She died Friday, August 12, at Hallmar Nursing Home in Cedar Rapids.

Survivors include her son, Mickael Berndt, of Idaho; daughter, Sandy Grimm, of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ronald Berndt, of Arizona, and Charles Berndt, of Missouri.