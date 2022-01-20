Private graveside services for Marlys Riessen, 85, of Omaha, Nebraska, will be conducted Saturday, January 22, at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

She died Wednesday, January 19, at Brighton Gardens in Omaha, Nebraska.

Survivors include her husband, Arlo Riessen, of Omaha, Nebraska; daughter, Lisa Greder, of Denison; son, Michael Riessen, of Aspen, Colorado; one granddaughter; a sister, Karla McCleerey, of Condon, Montana; and a brother, Roger Mummert, of Aurelia.