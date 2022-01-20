 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marlys Riessen

Private graveside services for Marlys Riessen, 85, of Omaha, Nebraska, will be conducted Saturday, January 22, at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

She died Wednesday, January 19, at Brighton Gardens in Omaha, Nebraska.

Survivors include her husband, Arlo Riessen, of Omaha, Nebraska; daughter, Lisa Greder, of Denison; son, Michael Riessen, of Aspen, Colorado; one granddaughter; a sister, Karla McCleerey, of Condon, Montana; and a brother, Roger Mummert, of Aurelia.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

