Martens hired as new assistant public works director

Title to soon change to public works director with change in code language

On Tuesday, the Denison City Council acted on a recommendation from an interview panel to hire Eric Martens as the city’s new assistant director of public works.

Martens was one of three individuals interviewed last Thursday for the position by a panel composed of Councilmembers Jessica Garcia and John Granzen, Mayor Pam Soseman and City Clerk Lisa Koch.

He will work alongside Doug Wiebers, the current assistant public works director, until Wiebers retires at the end of November after 36 years with the city.

Martens was hired as the public works department’s first-ever Maintenance Worker IV effective July 8, in order to add a working supervisor’s position to public works after the retirement of Street Commissioner Dave Nemitz.

Nemitz retired on May 22 after nearly 44 years with the city’s public works department.

Martens worked at Smithfield Foods in Denison for 21 years before he was hired by the city in July. At Smithfield, he started as a shag truck driver and worked his way up to assistant engineer.