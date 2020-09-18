Martens hired as new assistant public works director

Title to soon change to public works director with change in code language
On Tuesday, the Denison City Council acted on a recommendation from an interview panel to hire Eric Martens as the city’s new assistant director of public works.
Martens was one of three individuals interviewed last Thursday for the position by a panel composed of Councilmembers Jessica Garcia and John Granzen, Mayor Pam Soseman and City Clerk Lisa Koch.
He will work alongside Doug Wiebers, the current assistant public works director, until Wiebers retires at the end of November after 36 years with the city.
Martens was hired as the public works department’s first-ever Maintenance Worker IV effective July 8, in order to add a working supervisor’s position to public works after the retirement of Street Commissioner Dave Nemitz.
Nemitz retired on May 22 after nearly 44 years with the city’s public works department.
Martens worked at Smithfield Foods in Denison for 21 years before he was hired by the city in July. At Smithfield, he started as a shag truck driver and worked his way up to assistant engineer.
The city will internally post the Maintenance Worker IV position being vacated by Martens to see if any public works employees are interested in the job. If not, the position would be advertised.
Martens was hired as assistant public works director at a salary of $70,000. The council also approved a request for two weeks of vacation and one sick leave as an addition to the benefits.
He will have performance evaluations at six, 12 and 24 months, with potential salary increases with the evaluations.
The position Wiebers is retiring from and that Martens was hired for will be called “Public Works Director” after the council approves an amendment to the city ordinance in the near future.
The position of public works director, by city code, is held by the city manager.
Koch explained that when the city advertised for a replacement for Wiebers, it was confusing because the ad was for an assistant public works director. Most people assumed that the head person at the public works department was the director and not the assistant public works director.