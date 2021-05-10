Viewing for relatives and close friends of the family for Martha Rose Watkins, 27, of Vail will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
A private graveside service will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
She died May 3 at her home in Vail.
Survivors include her parents, Ray and Annette Watkins, of Vail; brother, Dean Watkins, of Manilla; maternal grandparents, Larry and JoAnn Halbur, of Denison; paternal grandmother, Georgina Martin, of Canada; and three aunts and uncles: Brenda and Bennett Freese, of Denison, Cindy and John Dinis, of Visalia, California, and Ed and Sara Halbur of Des Moines.