Viewing for relatives and close friends of the family for Martha Rose Watkins, 27, of Vail will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

A private graveside service will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died May 3 at her home in Vail.