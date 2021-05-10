 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martha Rose Watkins
0 comments

Martha Rose Watkins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Viewing for relatives and close friends of the family for Martha Rose Watkins, 27, of Vail will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

A private graveside service will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died May 3 at her home in Vail.

Survivors include her parents, Ray and Annette Watkins, of Vail; brother, Dean Watkins, of Manilla; maternal grandparents, Larry and JoAnn Halbur, of Denison; paternal grandmother, Georgina Martin, of Canada; and three aunts and uncles: Brenda and Bennett Freese, of Denison, Cindy and John Dinis, of Visalia, California, and Ed and Sara Halbur of Des Moines.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Tom Plagge

Funeral services for Tom Plagge, 36, of Denison, will be conducted at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with b…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics