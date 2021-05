A funeral service for Mavis Johnston, 83, of Kiron, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Kiron.

Interment will be at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Kiron.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the church.

She died Saturday, May 22.

The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.