Funeral Services for 102-year-old Maxine Cross, 102, of Dow City, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at United Methodist Church in Dow City with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will at the Dow City Cemetery.

She died Sunday, March 13, at Dunlap Specialty Care in Dunlap.

Survivors include her sons, David Cross, of Gilman City, Missouri, Dwayne Cross, of Denver, Missouri, and Ronald Cross, of Denison; five grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; 6 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Pauline Gordon, of Storm Lake.