Summer got a little drier Wednesday in Crawford County — at least temporarily.
The Denison Parks and Recreations Department announced that "a mechanical issue beyond our control" resulted in the indefinite closure of the city's pool.
The Denison Aquatic Fun Center will remain closed until further notice, officials said in a Facebook post. The pool opened for the season on May 27.
"We are unsure of how long this shutdown will last, but we are working to find a solution as quickly as possible," the post stated. "We understand this is not ideal with this being the summer season but the indoor pool and mini golf will still be open for your enjoyment. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this unfortunate event."
For updates about about the status of the pool, follow facebook.com/DenisonAquaticFunCenter or facebook.com/DenisonRec.