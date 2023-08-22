The Logan Public Library will host author Daniel Henderson on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m.

With a 40-year career in education, Daniel Henderson has the grounding of being a life-long Midwesterner, and having traveled extensively. His teaching career in the field of history and religion has given many of his students inspiration and motivation to pursue their own careers in these fields. Daniel will be joining us to discuss his work, his process and give us an in depth look at his two books.

Fans of genealogy will love learning more about his first book “A Henderson History: A Tall Tree with Deep Roots” —a narrative family history of the descendants of Edward Henderson, taking an in-depth look at three generations of a remarkable family through memoirs and stories, with a special section devoted to his Harrison County forebears.

Daniel’s most recent release, “Confessions of a Recovering Evangelical” is a deeply personal look at his own journey of faith & his continuing work to encourage others to find their faith, embrace doubt, ask hard questions and find their own spiritual path.