- Denison Planning & Zoning Commission
- 5:30 p.m., Thu., Jul. 1
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Evan Blakley, Doug Dorhout, Sara Klatt Phil Nichols, Gary Reisz, Mike Schrum, Mike Wight
Minutes from May 27 meeting
Public forum: citizen input for future agenda items
Continuing business: rezoning requests/suggestions, if any; annexation requests/suggestions, if any
New business: screening standards - council request to strike “deciduous” trees from Chapter 171 of the Code of Ordinances; Bake Shop and Hollywood Café node dining area (pending city engineer plan approval); North 16th development – discussion of project
Old business: Scooter’s Coffee Shop update; Laub Building update; 12th Avenue South development update
Council feedback: residential steel roofing update; other
Commission comments