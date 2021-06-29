 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meeting
0 comments

Meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DBR-Meetings
  • Denison Planning & Zoning Commission
  • 5:30 p.m., Thu., Jul. 1
  • City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Evan Blakley, Doug Dorhout, Sara Klatt Phil Nichols, Gary Reisz, Mike Schrum, Mike Wight

Minutes from May 27 meeting

Public forum: citizen input for future agenda items

Continuing business: rezoning requests/suggestions, if any; annexation requests/suggestions, if any

New business: screening standards - council request to strike “deciduous” trees from Chapter 171 of the Code of Ordinances; Bake Shop and Hollywood Café node dining area (pending city engineer plan approval); North 16th development – discussion of project

Old business: Scooter’s Coffee Shop update; Laub Building update; 12th Avenue South development update

Council feedback: residential steel roofing update; other

Commission comments

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Condo board boss warned of damage before collapse

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Mike McKee

Celebration of life for Mike McKee, 70, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurn…

Local

JoAnn Halbur

Mass of Christian Burial for JoAnn Halbur, 77, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Chur…

Local

Lawrence “Gene” Bergman

A funeral service for Lawrence “Gene” Bergman, 93, formerly of Kiron, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Bethel Lutheran Church i…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics