MEETINGS: County Board of Health, Denison Municipal Utilities, Denison School Board, County Board of Supervisors, Denison City Council

- Crawford County Board Of Health
- 12 P.M., Mon., Mar. 15
- Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health Building
- 105 North Main Street, Denison
Members: Marcy Larson, Elizabeth Ranninger, Patty Ritchie, Douglass Soseman, Tim Weber
Agenda
Approve January 25 meeting minutes
Approve claims paid to date and Board of Health signatures
Environmental report by Carey Kersey
Policy review and approval from Kim Fineran and Lynette Ludwig – home health policy approval
New hires and resignations/retirements
HCCMS, Home Health, Hospice and Public Health Reports/ Updates- Lynette Ludwig & Kim Fineran: administrator updates and agency program statistics
Financial reports and updates-Lynn Nulle
Monthly financial statements- discussion and approval
Variance reports- administrators
Report from the Board of Supervisors
Public Forum
Closed session: administrators annual employee performance evaluations - Board of Health closed session per the discretion of the employee
- Denison Municipal Utilities Board
- 4:30 p.m. Mon., Mar. 15
- DMU Community Room
- West Broadway and 7th Street
Members: Nancy Bradley (chairperson), Dane Dammen (vice chairman), Chad Langenfeld, Brian Ettleman, Tonya Eller
Consent agenda: approve February 18 minutes, approve monthly bills, monthly finance reports accepted for filing
Insurance renewal: consider approving renewal policy
West receiving substation: approve resolution approving contract and bond
DMU service center: consider proposal from Elevate Roofing
MRES Economic Development Rate: consider resolution establishing economic development rate
Wastewater treatment plant: consider pump replacement proposal
DMU cafeteria plan: consider amendments to plan years ending in 2020 and 2021
Water system request for proposals: consider and approve request for proposals to be sent out
COVID-19 update
Any old or new business
- Denison School Board
- 5 p.m. Mon., Mar. 15
- District Conference Room
- Denison High School
Members: Kris Rowedder (president), Larry Andersen (vice president), John Held, Joe Lally, Derek Lambert
Closed session for personnel evaluation (5 p.m.)
Public hearing on Denison Community School 2021-2022 calendar (5:30 p.m.)
Guests, delegates, correspondence
Approve consent items: agenda, board minutes, bills, financial reports
Personnel report: resignations and appointments
Approval of Denison Community School 2021-2022 calendar
Set date, time and location for hearing on fiscal year 2021-2022 budget and authorize publication (12 p.m. April 13 at district conference room)
Adopt budget guarantee resolution for fiscal year 2021-2022
Approval of operational sharing positions with Schleswig Community School for fiscal year 2021-2022 (ESL instruction librarian, business manager, food service, nursing services, superintendent and technology services from Denison with Schleswig, and human resources from Schleswig with Denison)
Facilities discussion and enrollment update
Administrator updates
- Crawford County Board of Supervisors
- 9 a.m., Tue., Mar. 16
- Courthouse 2nd Floor Board Room
Members: Jeri Vogt (chairperson), Eric Skoog (vice chairperson), Jean Heiden, Ty Rosburg, Kyle R. Schultz
9 a.m.: call to order, review agenda, conflict of interest statements, reading of minutes, old business, correspondence, notification of manure management plans (Deep Root, Inc. – 2174 130th St., Charter Oak; Home Site – 1135 170th St., Schleswig), personnel changes
9:45 a.m.: Paul Assman, county engineer
10:15 a.m.: approve clerk of court fees for February 2021
11 a.m.: citizen input
- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Mar. 16
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, David Loeschen, Greg Miller
Mayor: Pam Soseman
Consent agenda: approve and waive reading of minutes, approve bills, approve cash and activity report, approve budget report, approve liquor licenses for Buck Snort (pending dram shop insurance) and Crawford County Race Association (pending dream shop insurance), approve hiring of Dan Ten Eyck as certified police officer effective March 24 at a biweekly wage of $2,128.38
5 p.m. public hearing on fiscal year 2021-2022 budget
Public forum – limit 5 minutes
Discussion and possible motion on down-payment assistance program
Discussion on selling remaining half of an alley
Discussion and possible motion on Wheels to Heels trail
Discussion on Planning & Zoning recommendation to amend Chapter 155.14 regarding residential steel roofing
Motion to approve resolution approving fiscal year 2021-2022 budget
Mayor’s report
City manager’s report