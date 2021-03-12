MEETINGS: County Board of Health, Denison Municipal Utilities, Denison School Board, County Board of Supervisors, Denison City Council

Consent agenda: approve and waive reading of minutes, approve bills, approve cash and activity report, approve budget report, approve liquor licenses for Buck Snort (pending dram shop insurance) and Crawford County Race Association (pending dream shop insurance), approve hiring of Dan Ten Eyck as certified police officer effective March 24 at a biweekly wage of $2,128.38

5 p.m. public hearing on fiscal year 2021-2022 budget

Public forum – limit 5 minutes

Discussion and possible motion on down-payment assistance program

Discussion on selling remaining half of an alley

Discussion and possible motion on Wheels to Heels trail

Discussion on Planning & Zoning recommendation to amend Chapter 155.14 regarding residential steel roofing

Motion to approve resolution approving fiscal year 2021-2022 budget

Mayor’s report