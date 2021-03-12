 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEETINGS: County Board of Health, Denison Municipal Utilities, Denison School Board, County Board of Supervisors, Denison City Council
0 comments

MEETINGS: County Board of Health, Denison Municipal Utilities, Denison School Board, County Board of Supervisors, Denison City Council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DBR Meeting graphic
  • Crawford County Board Of Health
  • 12 P.M., Mon., Mar. 15
  • Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health Building
  • 105 North Main Street, Denison

Members: Marcy Larson, Elizabeth Ranninger, Patty Ritchie, Douglass Soseman, Tim Weber

Agenda

Approve January 25 meeting minutes

Approve claims paid to date and Board of Health signatures

Environmental report by Carey Kersey

Policy review and approval from Kim Fineran and Lynette Ludwig – home health policy approval

New hires and resignations/retirements

HCCMS, Home Health, Hospice and Public Health Reports/ Updates- Lynette Ludwig & Kim Fineran: administrator updates and agency program statistics

Financial reports and updates-Lynn Nulle

Monthly financial statements- discussion and approval

Variance reports- administrators

Report from the Board of Supervisors

Public Forum

Closed session: administrators annual employee performance evaluations - Board of Health closed session per the discretion of the employee

  • Denison Municipal Utilities Board
  • 4:30 p.m. Mon., Mar. 15
  • DMU Community Room
  • West Broadway and 7th Street

Members: Nancy Bradley (chairperson), Dane Dammen (vice chairman), Chad Langenfeld, Brian Ettleman, Tonya Eller

Consent agenda: approve February 18 minutes, approve monthly bills, monthly finance reports accepted for filing

Insurance renewal: consider approving renewal policy

West receiving substation: approve resolution approving contract and bond

DMU service center: consider proposal from Elevate Roofing

MRES Economic Development Rate: consider resolution establishing economic development rate

Wastewater treatment plant: consider pump replacement proposal

DMU cafeteria plan: consider amendments to plan years ending in 2020 and 2021

Water system request for proposals: consider and approve request for proposals to be sent out

COVID-19 update

Any old or new business

  • Denison School Board
  • 5 p.m. Mon., Mar. 15
  • District Conference Room
  • Denison High School

Members: Kris Rowedder (president), Larry Andersen (vice president), John Held, Joe Lally, Derek Lambert

Closed session for personnel evaluation (5 p.m.)

Public hearing on Denison Community School 2021-2022 calendar (5:30 p.m.)

Guests, delegates, correspondence

Approve consent items: agenda, board minutes, bills, financial reports

Personnel report: resignations and appointments

Approval of Denison Community School 2021-2022 calendar

Set date, time and location for hearing on fiscal year 2021-2022 budget and authorize publication (12 p.m. April 13 at district conference room)

Adopt budget guarantee resolution for fiscal year 2021-2022

Approval of operational sharing positions with Schleswig Community School for fiscal year 2021-2022 (ESL instruction librarian, business manager, food service, nursing services, superintendent and technology services from Denison with Schleswig, and human resources from Schleswig with Denison)

Facilities discussion and enrollment update

Administrator updates

  • Crawford County Board of Supervisors
  • 9 a.m., Tue., Mar. 16
  • Courthouse 2nd Floor Board Room

Members: Jeri Vogt (chairperson), Eric Skoog (vice chairperson), Jean Heiden, Ty Rosburg, Kyle R. Schultz

9 a.m.: call to order, review agenda, conflict of interest statements, reading of minutes, old business, correspondence, notification of manure management plans (Deep Root, Inc. – 2174 130th St., Charter Oak; Home Site – 1135 170th St., Schleswig), personnel changes

9:45 a.m.: Paul Assman, county engineer

10:15 a.m.: approve clerk of court fees for February 2021

11 a.m.: citizen input

  • Denison City Council
  • 5 p.m., Tue., Mar. 16
  • City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, David Loeschen, Greg Miller

Mayor: Pam Soseman

Consent agenda: approve and waive reading of minutes, approve bills, approve cash and activity report, approve budget report, approve liquor licenses for Buck Snort (pending dram shop insurance) and Crawford County Race Association (pending dream shop insurance), approve hiring of Dan Ten Eyck as certified police officer effective March 24 at a biweekly wage of $2,128.38

5 p.m. public hearing on fiscal year 2021-2022 budget

Public forum – limit 5 minutes

Discussion and possible motion on down-payment assistance program

Discussion on selling remaining half of an alley

Discussion and possible motion on Wheels to Heels trail

Discussion on Planning & Zoning recommendation to amend Chapter 155.14 regarding residential steel roofing

Motion to approve resolution approving fiscal year 2021-2022 budget

Mayor’s report

City manager’s report

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Covid-19 relief deal puts working people first

Related to this story

Most Popular

Now a 3-way stop
Local

Now a 3-way stop

Stop signs have been posted for north- and southbound traffic on North 24th Street in Denison and for eastbound traffic on 6th Avenue North, m…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics