Regular agenda: Public forum – limit 5 minutes; department head reports; motion to approve special event permit application for “Jude Medical Fundraiser” on October 11; motion to approve hiring Public Works Maintenance Worker IV; motion to approve applicant list for community development block grant housing rehab grant; motion to approve quote from Tigges Overhead Doors to replace overhead doors and openers at the fire station plus door openers at the training center; motion to adopt final reading of Ordinance #1527 amending Chapter 122 – Peddlers, Solicitors & Transient Merchants; motion to approve resolution amending schedule of civil penalties and fees – Chapter 122; motion to approve resolution amending schedule of civil penalties and fees – Chapter 155 – building permit fees; motion to approve Resolution #2020-41 setting public hearing for October 20 at 5 p.m. for budget amendment #1 for Fiscal year 2020-2021; ordinance amending Chapter 21 – City Manager/Public Works Director; ordinance amending Chapter 167 - setbacks in R1 single family districts; discussion and possible council consensus to draft an ordinance amendment to add a stop sign at 24th Street and 6th Avenue North; discussion and possible council consensus to draft an ordinance increasing speed limit on North 10th Street to 35 miles per hour north of Hilldale Estates; discussion on whether political events in city right-of-way should require a special event permit; mayor and city manager reports