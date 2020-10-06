 Skip to main content
Denison City Council

5 p.m., Tue., Oct. 6

City Hall Council Chambers

Consent agenda: minutes, approve bills, approve periodic cost estimate No. 3 for LeRoy & Sons for grading Phase 3 Stage 1 crosswind runway, approve periodic cost estimate No. 1 for Ten Point Construction for Avenue C/7th Street project, approve periodic cost estimate No. 1 for Ten Point Construction for North 20th Street project, approve liquor license for Fareway

Regular agenda: Public forum – limit 5 minutes; department head reports; motion to approve special event permit application for “Jude Medical Fundraiser” on October 11; motion to approve hiring Public Works Maintenance Worker IV; motion to approve applicant list for community development block grant housing rehab grant; motion to approve quote from Tigges Overhead Doors to replace overhead doors and openers at the fire station plus door openers at the training center; motion to adopt final reading of Ordinance #1527 amending Chapter 122 – Peddlers, Solicitors & Transient Merchants; motion to approve resolution amending schedule of civil penalties and fees – Chapter 122; motion to approve resolution amending schedule of civil penalties and fees – Chapter 155 – building permit fees; motion to approve Resolution #2020-41 setting public hearing for October 20 at 5 p.m. for budget amendment #1 for Fiscal year 2020-2021; ordinance amending Chapter 21 – City Manager/Public Works Director; ordinance amending Chapter 167 - setbacks in R1 single family districts; discussion and possible council consensus to draft an ordinance amendment to add a stop sign at 24th Street and 6th Avenue North; discussion and possible council consensus to draft an ordinance increasing speed limit on North 10th Street to 35 miles per hour north of Hilldale Estates; discussion on whether political events in city right-of-way should require a special event permit; mayor and city manager reports

Denison Airport Commission

Noon, Wed., Oct. 7

City Hall Council Chambers

Agenda: minutes, manager’s report, discussion and possible motion on Larry Southard hangar lease and rent, discussion and possible motion regarding discount for paying a full year premium for hangar rent, update on Phase 3, Stage 1 grading and draining Crosswind Runway 18/36, approve the payment of bills

