Motion to approve quote from Chad’s Plumbing for plumbing and sewer service connections for Homes for Iowa on Ave C

Motion to approve contract with Granzen Plumbing & Heating for T.A.P. building air conditioning

Discussion and possible motion to approve quote for camera at city hall

Discussion and possible motion on planning and zoning recommendation for outdoor dining area in city node in front of the Bake Shop and Hollywood Café

Discussion and possible motion on planning and zoning recommendation on steel roofs

Discussion and possible motion on planning and zoning recommendation on amending Chapter 171 regarding opaque barriers

Discussion and possible motion on quotes to purchase skid loader for public works

Discussion and possible motion on quotes to purchase a snowplow

Mayor’s report

City manager’s report

Denison Airport Commission

Noon, Wed., Jul. 7

City Hall Council Chambers

Approve June 2 minutes