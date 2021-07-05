 Skip to main content
  • Crawford County Board of Supervisors
  • 9 a.m., Tue., Jul. 6
  • Board of Supervisors Room
  • Courthouse 2nd Floor

Members: Jeri Vogt (chairperson), Eric Skoog (vice chairperson), Jean Heiden, Ty Rosburg, Kyle R. Schultz

9 a.m.: call to order, review agenda, conflict of interest, reading of minutes

9:05 a.m.: Paul Assman, county engineer, and Martha Sibbel, assistant county attorney – discussion on O Avenue right of way issue

9:45 p.m.: supervisors’ reports, notification of management plans (Freedom Farms, 43903 250th Street, Ute), personnel changes (change of status, Lynn Nulle, 40 hour finance manager to 37.5 hour finance manager, public health), change of wage (Rocio Fernandez, part time to full-time clerical, public health), resignation (Emily Suarez, part-time clerical and interpreter, public health)

10:15 a.m.: wage changes for fiscal year 2021-2022, discuss and take action, conservation wage changes

10:20 a.m.: discuss and take action, appointment of board of supervisors member to the American Rescue Plan Act committee

10:25 a.m.: approve sheriff’s quarterly report, April-June 2021

10:28 a.m.: approve recorder’s quarterly report, April-June 2021

10:30 a.m.: discuss and take action, lease agreement for Ridge Road tower

10:45 a.m.: discuss matrix/ordinance for wind energy system

11 a.m.: discuss and take action, approval and disproval of 2021 Disabled Veteran’s, Homestead and Military Tax Credit applications

11:00 a.m.: citizen input (five minute time limit per person)

  • Denison City Council
  • 5 p.m., Tue., Jul. 6
  • City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan, Greg Miller

Consent agenda: June 15 minutes, approve bills, approve liquor licenses for Crawford County Fair and Just One More

5 p.m. public hearing on FEMA river embankment project

Public forum - limit 5 minutes

Department head reports

Motion to approve resolution awarding contract to Krohnke Construction for FEMA river embankment project

Motion to approve resolution approving contract and bond with Krohnke Construction for FEMA river embankment project

Motion to approve resolution approving contract and bond with Frazier Contracting for Homes for Iowa basement on Avenue C

Motion to approve quote from Chad’s Plumbing for plumbing and sewer service connections for Homes for Iowa on Ave C

Motion to approve contract with Granzen Plumbing & Heating for T.A.P. building air conditioning

Discussion and possible motion to approve quote for camera at city hall

Discussion and possible motion on planning and zoning recommendation for outdoor dining area in city node in front of the Bake Shop and Hollywood Café

Discussion and possible motion on planning and zoning recommendation on steel roofs

Discussion and possible motion on planning and zoning recommendation on amending Chapter 171 regarding opaque barriers

Discussion and possible motion on quotes to purchase skid loader for public works

Discussion and possible motion on quotes to purchase a snowplow

Mayor’s report

City manager’s report

  • Denison Airport Commission
  • Noon, Wed., Jul. 7
  • City Hall Council Chambers

Approve June 2 minutes

Manager’s report

Update on Phase 3, Stage 2 crosswind runway project

Motion to approve payment of bills

