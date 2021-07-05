- Crawford County Board of Supervisors
- 9 a.m., Tue., Jul. 6
- Board of Supervisors Room
- Courthouse 2nd Floor
Members: Jeri Vogt (chairperson), Eric Skoog (vice chairperson), Jean Heiden, Ty Rosburg, Kyle R. Schultz
9 a.m.: call to order, review agenda, conflict of interest, reading of minutes
9:05 a.m.: Paul Assman, county engineer, and Martha Sibbel, assistant county attorney – discussion on O Avenue right of way issue
9:45 p.m.: supervisors’ reports, notification of management plans (Freedom Farms, 43903 250th Street, Ute), personnel changes (change of status, Lynn Nulle, 40 hour finance manager to 37.5 hour finance manager, public health), change of wage (Rocio Fernandez, part time to full-time clerical, public health), resignation (Emily Suarez, part-time clerical and interpreter, public health)
10:15 a.m.: wage changes for fiscal year 2021-2022, discuss and take action, conservation wage changes
10:20 a.m.: discuss and take action, appointment of board of supervisors member to the American Rescue Plan Act committee
10:25 a.m.: approve sheriff’s quarterly report, April-June 2021
10:28 a.m.: approve recorder’s quarterly report, April-June 2021
10:30 a.m.: discuss and take action, lease agreement for Ridge Road tower
10:45 a.m.: discuss matrix/ordinance for wind energy system
11 a.m.: discuss and take action, approval and disproval of 2021 Disabled Veteran’s, Homestead and Military Tax Credit applications
11:00 a.m.: citizen input (five minute time limit per person)
- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Jul. 6
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan, Greg Miller
Consent agenda: June 15 minutes, approve bills, approve liquor licenses for Crawford County Fair and Just One More
5 p.m. public hearing on FEMA river embankment project
Public forum - limit 5 minutes
Department head reports
Motion to approve resolution awarding contract to Krohnke Construction for FEMA river embankment project
Motion to approve resolution approving contract and bond with Krohnke Construction for FEMA river embankment project
Motion to approve resolution approving contract and bond with Frazier Contracting for Homes for Iowa basement on Avenue C
Motion to approve quote from Chad’s Plumbing for plumbing and sewer service connections for Homes for Iowa on Ave C
Motion to approve contract with Granzen Plumbing & Heating for T.A.P. building air conditioning
Discussion and possible motion to approve quote for camera at city hall
Discussion and possible motion on planning and zoning recommendation for outdoor dining area in city node in front of the Bake Shop and Hollywood Café
Discussion and possible motion on planning and zoning recommendation on steel roofs
Discussion and possible motion on planning and zoning recommendation on amending Chapter 171 regarding opaque barriers
Discussion and possible motion on quotes to purchase skid loader for public works
Discussion and possible motion on quotes to purchase a snowplow
Mayor’s report
City manager’s report
- Denison Airport Commission
- Noon, Wed., Jul. 7
- City Hall Council Chambers
Approve June 2 minutes
Manager’s report