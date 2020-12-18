Denison Municipal Utilities Board
4:30 p.m., Mon., Dec. 21
DMU Community Room
West Broadway and 7th Street
Members: Nancy Bradley (chair), Dane Dammen (vice chair), Chad Langenfeld, Tonya Eller and Brian Ettleman
Consent agenda: approve November 16 minutes, approve monthly bills, monthly finance reports accepted for filing
Receive job classification and compensation study
Receive update on East Boyer River water main project
Approve 2021 safety training program with Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities
Ratify hiring and wage recommendation for purchasing/safety coordinator
Consider pay request No. 3 for lime press pumps
Approve security camera recommendation for water and wastewater
COVID-19 update provided by general manager
2020 employee wages and benefits: closed session to evaluate professional competency of an individual; discuss strategy in matters relating to employment conditions of employees who are not covered by a collective bargaining agreement
Any old or new business
Crawford County Memorial
Hospital Board
5:30 p.m., Mon., Dec. 21
100 Medical Parkway, Denison
Electronic meeting with public allowed to attend by calling in
Call-in number +1-415-655-0001
Meeting number: 177 923 3076
Members: Jay Mendlik (chairman), Greg Kehl (vice chairman / secretary), Tom Eller (treasurer), Tom Gustafson, Linda Dreibelbis, LaVerne Ambrose, Sid Leise
Agenda: approval of previous month’s minutes, public input, old business – COVID-19 update, new business (finance report, medical staff update, 2021 board meeting schedule/recommendation/action, January committee meetings), CEO report, executive (closed) sessions for credentialing and to discuss marketing and pricing strategies with possible actions in open sessions
Denison School Board
5:30 p.m., Mon., Dec. 21
High School Library
Members: Kris Rowedder (president), Larry Andersen (vice president), Joe Lally, Dr. Derek Lambert and John Held
Consent items: board minutes, bills between sessions and payables, finance reports
Personnel report: resignations, appointments
Superintendent’s report: adopt resolution of intent to enter into a whole grade sharing agreement with Schleswig Community School District, approval of local option sales and service tax revenue sharing agreement with Schleswig Community School District, second reading of board policies 407.3 licensed employee retirement and 413.2 support staff retirement, adopt resolution for at-risk/dropout modified supplemental mount, update on facilities, update on Denison Community School District learning plan 2020-2021
Boulders Conference Center
Commission
6 p.m., Tue., Dec. 22
Lauridsen Room
Boulders Conference Center
Members: Jill Graeve, Deb Frehse, Scott Kinzer, Kurt Miller, Steve Oatman, Dave Bremser, Tracy Brus
Agenda: approve previous minutes, present bills for approval, report on revenues and expenses, event statistics, marketing (blue space creative, social media), facility management (painting estimates, drywall repair), old business, new business (pricing, linens, painting), open discussion