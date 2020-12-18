 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings
0 comments

Meetings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DBR-Meetings

Denison Municipal Utilities Board

4:30 p.m., Mon., Dec. 21

DMU Community Room

West Broadway and 7th Street

Members: Nancy Bradley (chair), Dane Dammen (vice chair), Chad Langenfeld, Tonya Eller and Brian Ettleman

Consent agenda: approve November 16 minutes, approve monthly bills, monthly finance reports accepted for filing

Receive job classification and compensation study

Receive update on East Boyer River water main project

Approve 2021 safety training program with Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities

Ratify hiring and wage recommendation for purchasing/safety coordinator

Consider pay request No. 3 for lime press pumps

Approve security camera recommendation for water and wastewater

COVID-19 update provided by general manager

2020 employee wages and benefits: closed session to evaluate professional competency of an individual; discuss strategy in matters relating to employment conditions of employees who are not covered by a collective bargaining agreement

Any old or new business

Crawford County Memorial

Hospital Board

5:30 p.m., Mon., Dec. 21

100 Medical Parkway, Denison

Electronic meeting with public allowed to attend by calling in

Call-in number +1-415-655-0001

Meeting number: 177 923 3076

Members: Jay Mendlik (chairman), Greg Kehl (vice chairman / secretary), Tom Eller (treasurer), Tom Gustafson, Linda Dreibelbis, LaVerne Ambrose, Sid Leise

Agenda: approval of previous month’s minutes, public input, old business – COVID-19 update, new business (finance report, medical staff update, 2021 board meeting schedule/recommendation/action, January committee meetings), CEO report, executive (closed) sessions for credentialing and to discuss marketing and pricing strategies with possible actions in open sessions

Denison School Board

5:30 p.m., Mon., Dec. 21

High School Library

Members: Kris Rowedder (president), Larry Andersen (vice president), Joe Lally, Dr. Derek Lambert and John Held

Consent items: board minutes, bills between sessions and payables, finance reports

Personnel report: resignations, appointments

Superintendent’s report: adopt resolution of intent to enter into a whole grade sharing agreement with Schleswig Community School District, approval of local option sales and service tax revenue sharing agreement with Schleswig Community School District, second reading of board policies 407.3 licensed employee retirement and 413.2 support staff retirement, adopt resolution for at-risk/dropout modified supplemental mount, update on facilities, update on Denison Community School District learning plan 2020-2021

Boulders Conference Center

Commission

6 p.m., Tue., Dec. 22

Lauridsen Room

Boulders Conference Center

Members: Jill Graeve, Deb Frehse, Scott Kinzer, Kurt Miller, Steve Oatman, Dave Bremser, Tracy Brus

Agenda: approve previous minutes, present bills for approval, report on revenues and expenses, event statistics, marketing (blue space creative, social media), facility management (painting estimates, drywall repair), old business, new business (pricing, linens, painting), open discussion

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics