Meetings
Meetings

DBR Meeting graphic
  • Denison Parks & Rec Board
  • 6 p.m., Mon., Feb. 1
  • Denison Aquatic Center

Agenda: minutes, review accounts payable for approval, hearing of those present, director’s report, old business, new business - pool vacuum, resident/member pricing, water fountain, next meeting - Monday, March 1, 6 p.m.

  • Denison Municipal Utilities
  • Special Session
  • 4 p.m., Tue., Feb. 2
  • DMU Community Room
  • West Broadway & 7th Street

Agenda: 2021 employee wage and benefits - discuss strategy in matters relating to employment conditions of employees of the government body who are not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

