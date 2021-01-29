- Denison Parks & Rec Board
- 6 p.m., Mon., Feb. 1
- Denison Aquatic Center
Agenda: minutes, review accounts payable for approval, hearing of those present, director’s report, old business, new business - pool vacuum, resident/member pricing, water fountain, next meeting - Monday, March 1, 6 p.m.
- Denison Municipal Utilities
- Special Session
- 4 p.m., Tue., Feb. 2
- DMU Community Room
- West Broadway & 7th Street
Agenda: 2021 employee wage and benefits - discuss strategy in matters relating to employment conditions of employees of the government body who are not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.