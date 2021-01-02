Ordinance amending Chapter 64 – stop and yield signs on 6th Avenue North at North 24th Street: motion to adopt second reading or motion to waive third reading and then motion to adopt ordinance amendment

Ordinance amending Chapter 68 – parking, to place a “no parking here to corner” sign on Bel Aire: motion to adopt first reading or motion to waive second and third readings and then motion to adopt ordinance amendment

Ordinance to amend Chapter 75 – UTV hours of operation: motion to adopt first reading or motion to waive second and third readings and then motion to adopt ordinance amendment

Motion to approve quote to purchase 2021 Ford pickup for public works

Discussion and possible motion on renewing contract with Carroll Refuse

Department head budget requests

Mayor’s report

City manager’s report

Denison Airport Commission

12 p.m., Wed., Jan. 6

City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Rachel Desy, Jason Chisholm, Butch Miller, Brian Christensen, Pat Brandt