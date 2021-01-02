- Denison Parks & Rec Board
- 6 p.m., Mon., Jan. 4
- Denison Aquatic Center
Members: Brett Gehlsen, Philip Wieman, Cathy Gibbons, Jake Segebart, Janelle Brungardt
Agenda: approval of minutes, review for approval of accounts payable, hearing of those present, director’s report, old business, new business (refund request #11-2 and #12-20, pool vacuum, lockers), next meeting – 6 p.m. Monday, February 1
- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Jan 5
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, David Loeschen, Greg Miller
Mayor: Pam Soseman
Pledge of Allegiance
Approve consent agenda: minutes for December 15 meeting, approve bills as presented, approve periodic cost estimate No. 5 final for LeRoy & Sons – Phase 3 Stage 1 grading and draining crosswing runway
Public forum (5-minute limit)
Department head reports
Motion to approve the following reappointments: Jake Segebart, Janelle Brungardt and Brett Gehlsen to Parks & Rec Board; Lyle Frazier, Jean Heiden, Brian Ettleman and John Granzen to Denison Community Housing Agency; Larry Peterson and Jennifer Zupp to library board; Brian Kempfert and Lisa Koch to Northside Rec Board; Scott Kinzer, Steve Oatman and Kurt Mlller to Boulders Conference Center Commission; Gordon Wiebers to Board of Adjustment; Tabitha Towne to Crawford County Joint E911 Board
Ordinance amending Chapter 64 – stop and yield signs on 6th Avenue North at North 24th Street: motion to adopt second reading or motion to waive third reading and then motion to adopt ordinance amendment
Ordinance amending Chapter 68 – parking, to place a “no parking here to corner” sign on Bel Aire: motion to adopt first reading or motion to waive second and third readings and then motion to adopt ordinance amendment
Ordinance to amend Chapter 75 – UTV hours of operation: motion to adopt first reading or motion to waive second and third readings and then motion to adopt ordinance amendment
Motion to approve quote to purchase 2021 Ford pickup for public works
Discussion and possible motion on renewing contract with Carroll Refuse
Department head budget requests
Mayor’s report
City manager’s report
- Denison Airport Commission
- 12 p.m., Wed., Jan. 6
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Rachel Desy, Jason Chisholm, Butch Miller, Brian Christensen, Pat Brandt
Approve minutes from December 2 meeting