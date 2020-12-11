- Crawford County Board of Health
- Noon, Mon., Dec. 14
- Crawford County Home Health,
- Hospice & Public Health
- 105 North Main Street, Denison
Members: Doug Soseman (chair), Marcy Larson, Elizabeth Ranninger, Patty Ritchie, Tim Weber
Approval of agenda
Approval of meeting minutes from June 29 and August 13
Approval of claims paid to date and Board of Health signature
Environmental report by Carey Kersey (via internet)
Approval of material health policies (Larson and Weber)
Present, discuss and approve fiscal year 2019-2020 annual report
Personnel-administrators: resignations, retirements, new hires, status changes – Sheri Rowedder, Kara Bral, Kelsi Jepsen and Emily Suarez
HCCMS, Home Health, Hospice and Public Health reports by Lynette Ludwig and Kim Fineran: HCCMS and public health updates, COVID-19 updates, pharmacy waiver grant, home health/hospice updates, Board of Health term renewals for 2021, agency program statistics
Financial reports and updates by Lynn Nulle
Monthly financial statements – discussion and approval
Discuss and approve to hire BKD CPAs & Advisors to prepare cost report
Status update for Health and Human Services stimulus money
Variance reports- administrators- one incident
Discuss and assign 2021 Board of Health yearly meeting dates
Report from the board of supervisors
Public forum
- Boyer Valley School Board
- 6 p.m., Mon., Dec. 14
- Dunlap Boardroom
Members: Elizabeth Heistand (president), At Large; Steve Puck (vice president), District 2; Candace Ueding, District 1; Craig Malone, District 1; Paul Klein, District 2; JoEtt Cogdill, District 2; Bud Dunham, At Large
Minutes
Principals’ reports
Superintendent’s report
Discussion items: bus cameras, AtRisk/Dropout budget, STEM partnership, calendar changes
Open forum
Action items: approval of financial reports and bills and claims
Approve the following items: major purchases and personnel, driver’s education fee, 3-member committee for Rife Scholarship, board policies 105 and 606.34, partnership with Woodbine STEM, calendar changes
Discussion items
Exempt session: negotiations
- Denison City Council
- 5 p.m., Tue., Dec. 15
- City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, David Loeschen, Greg Miller
Mayor: Pam Soseman
Consent agenda: approve and waive reading of Dec. 1 minutes, approve cash and activity report for November, approve budget report for November, approve liquor licenses for Denison Pronto and Book ‘Em Dano’s
Public forum (5-minute limit)
Request from 4M Auto Repair for hearing to appeal code violation notices
Report from Denison Community Housing Agency by Jean Heiden
Motion to approve addendum to law enforcement center agreement
Motion to appoint Lisa Hicks to the Denison Community Housing Agency to replace Tonya Eller and appoint Tim Stuart to the Tourism Board to replace Lisa Hicks
Motion to approve a $2,000 contribution to the Council of Governments Housing Trust Fund in fiscal year 2022
Motion to approve fireworks display agreement with J&M Display for July 3, 2021
Motion to approve resolution to accept work on Avenue C/7th Street project
Motion to approve resolution to accept work on North 20th Street project
Ordinance to amend Chapter 64 of city code regarding stop and yield signs on 6th Avenue North at North 24th Street – motion to adopt 1st reading or motion to waive 2nd and 3rd readings and adopt ordinance
Discussion on changing parking ordinance to add no parking along the east curb of North 21st Street from 80 feet north of the centerline of Bel Aire Drive south to the north back of curb of Bel Aire Drive
Discussion to amend the code of ordinances regarding side-by-side vehicles
Department head budget requests for fiscal year 2021-2022
Mayor’s report
City manager’s report