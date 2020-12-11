Motion to approve a $2,000 contribution to the Council of Governments Housing Trust Fund in fiscal year 2022

Motion to approve fireworks display agreement with J&M Display for July 3, 2021

Motion to approve resolution to accept work on Avenue C/7th Street project

Motion to approve resolution to accept work on North 20th Street project

Ordinance to amend Chapter 64 of city code regarding stop and yield signs on 6th Avenue North at North 24th Street – motion to adopt 1st reading or motion to waive 2nd and 3rd readings and adopt ordinance

Discussion on changing parking ordinance to add no parking along the east curb of North 21st Street from 80 feet north of the centerline of Bel Aire Drive south to the north back of curb of Bel Aire Drive

Discussion to amend the code of ordinances regarding side-by-side vehicles

Department head budget requests for fiscal year 2021-2022

Mayor’s report